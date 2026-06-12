One of the world’s most recognised retail entrepreneurs is coming to Orange this month, and local businesses and community members are being urged not to miss the opportunity to hear her story.

Kristina Karlsson, founder of globally-loved stationery brand kikki.K, will headline the 2026 Business Orange Keynote Lunch on Thursday, June 18, at the Orange Ex-Services Club.

Kristina built kikki.K from nothing, selling everything she owned at age 22 to launch what would become a $650 million empire spanning 120 retail stores across five countries, 1500 team members, and an online store serving customers in over 150 countries.

Then COVID hit. Her stores were forced to close and Kristina lost control of the business she had spent more than two decades building.

Kristina started again and today she has rebuilt a successful retail business, authored a best-selling book, and amassed millions of podcast downloads. She is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most resilient and practical entrepreneurial voices.

With many Orange and Central West businesses navigating their own economic pressures, from the ongoing Great Western Highway disruption to broader cost-of-living and retail challenges, Business Orange President Amy van de Ven says the timing of Kristina’s visit could not be more relevant:

"Our businesses and community are facing some real challenges right now, and we wanted to bring a speaker who has actually lived through that... not just talked about it,” Ms van de Ven said.

“Kristina's story is extraordinary, but what makes it so relevant is that it's also deeply human. She built something incredible found herself in a tough situation outside her control, and managed to turn it around and rebuild. That's a conversation our community needs to be having right now."

Kristina’s session will be equal parts personal and practical — covering the real lessons behind failure, how to turn setbacks into comebacks, and the everyday actions to move forward and rise stronger.

The event is presented in partnership with Orange City Council and Sale Street Real Estate, who have come on board as a major sponsor.

Sale Street Real Estate’s Jacinta Gosper encouraged every local business owner and community member to attend.

"When I first heard Kristina's story, I immediately thought about how relevant it is for people right here in the Central West,” Ms Gosper said.

“Running a business, leading a team, navigating change or simply getting through life's challenges all require resilience, and Kristina speaks about those experiences in a way that is genuine, relatable, and inspiring.

“I have no doubt attendees will leave with practical insights and a fresh perspective, regardless of their industry or stage of life."

You can hear Kristina Karlsson’s story at the 2026 Business Orange Keynote Lunch on Thursday, June 18, at the Orange Ex-Services’ Club.

Tickets are $79 for members and $89 for non-members, which includes lunch, sweet treats for all attendees, a lucky door prize valued at $599 and opportunities to meet and have photos with Kristina.

Tickets and more information are available on the Business Orange website www.businessorange.com.au/kristina-karlsson-luncheon-2026