Named after the rural property where Orange's most famous son "Banjo" Paterson was raised, the 'Back to Buckinbah' celebration is back and this year it's going to be even bigger and better.

The inaugural community get-together in 2025 drew hundreds of visitors and raised thousands of dollars for important charitable work in the district.

Creative and go-getting sisters Kasey Millstead and Sam Whiteman are again behind the Yeoval Sports Ground-based celebration on Saturday, July 11, and a special lottery is also helping raise money for the event.

"We're halfway through the giveaway'with about 230 tickets sold and $2000 awarded to winners. We do a draw every time another 100 tickets are sold," Kasey told Orange City Life.

"We've already had two winners, a young girl from Yeoval and a dad from Dubbo. The idea is to help raise money towards the event," she added.

Projections are already looking good for the old-style village festival named after the local pastoral station, Buckinbah, where legendary bush poet Andrew Barton "Banjo" Paterson spent his early childhood.

"It's coming along really well. We've got 60 market and food stalls lined up already, with five jumping castles, Cobb and Co coach rides around town, a mechanical bull and face-painting," Kasey said.

"We've also got a real bull-riding invitational in the afternoon and fireworks at 7.30pm. This is only our second one and we had about 1000 people to our inaugural event, which was unbelievable," she said.

Last year's event also raised a significant sum that has since been put to good use in the community.

"We raised about $8000 last year and spent it on a whole heap of Christmas presents for kids around town, and also on home-delivered meals every Sunday for older residents," Kasey explained.

"Dubbo also has wrestling coming to the RSL. One of my sons is a wrestler and we purchased 30 tickets to the event for local kids."

Kasey and her team at Grow Yeoval launched the event last year as a way to promote the close-knit farming community located midway between Orange and Dubbo.

"Buckinbah was the original name of Yeoval, so the 'Back to Buckinbah' idea is to go back to the olden days. It is about planning and having a good family day out for locals and visitors alike," Kasey said.

With so many smaller country communities struggling to retain services, citizens, shops and social cohesion, these two committed siblings are doing their best to put Yeoval back on the map.

"We also launched a local paper in March, 'The Local Edit', and we sell about 120 copies a month," Kasey said.

"I also work for the triple zero service in Dubbo, and we own the petrol station on Dubbo Road, 'The Billabong', so we're busy all the time."

For more information, go to the Back to Buckinbah Festival social media pages or call Kasey on 0459 482 754.