Families in Orange are set to access new housing sooner, with the NSW Government issuing the first regional guarantees under its $1 billion Pre-sale Finance Guarantee to accelerate 76 homes in the Central West.

Announced on Monday, April 27, the two guarantees will unlock more than $103 million in residential development, supporting local construction jobs while boosting the region’s housing supply.

The funding will support 23 of 56 homes in Oakstand NSW’s $75.2 million Alchemy development on Shiralee Road, and five of 20 homes in the $28.58 million Clontarf Close project at Ploughmans Lane. The backing enables developers to secure commercial finance earlier and bring forward construction timelines.

Treasurer Daniel Mookhey said the initiative would deliver faster outcomes for regional communities. “Families in Orange will be living in brand new homes faster thanks to this world-leading program,” he said.

“We’re helping communities across NSW by using the state’s balance sheet to back household budgets, deliver homes and create jobs.”

Oakstand Pty Ltd chief executive David Cullen said the program would help address strong housing demand in the region. “Alchemy Orange will deliver much-needed housing in Orange which is a regional community facing significant undersupply against strong and sustained demand,” he said.

Ploughmans Lane Pty Ltd director Scott Anderson said the guarantee would double delivery rates this year at Clontarf Close, "providing a much-needed boost to regional housing supply”.

Since launching in September, the program has supported more than 600 homes across NSW, with further projects under assessment as part of broader efforts to accelerate housing supply statewide.