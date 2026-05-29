For over 140 years, the Salvation Army has been helping Australians in need, but for this year's Red Shield Appeal, they need your help more than ever.

The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has led to a rise in homelessness and housing stress across Australia. While there is a growing need for assistance, Major Colin Young of the local Salvation Army corps fears they will be unable to offer as much support as in previous years after being forced to cancel their Red Shield Appeal Launch and fundraising dinner due to a lacklustre community response.

In past years, the $ 1,000-per-table dinner and charity auction have provided substantial funds for our local Salvos, and have been used for a range of support services from back-to-school funding, handing out free meals, helping with medical costs and support for families doing it tough.

Without the money raised from the Red Shield Appeal Launch, Major Young said they will be relying on the community to give generously to the Salvos' doorknock appeal this Saturday and Sunday, May 30-31.

"The money that we raise for the Red Shield Appeal stays here in Orange, enabling us to help those in our local community," Major Young explained.

"Through the Red Shield appeal, we provide, where necessary, uniforms or parts of uniforms for people who otherwise couldn't afford them. We have a partnership with FoodCare, where we provide money for vouchers so that people can go to FoodCare and get support.

"And then we can provide medical assistance where necessary... we can help people fill the gaps, and can get things like, if they can't afford glasses, we can do that for them. Or we've helped a refugee family who needed a medical report to extend their Visa to stay here. If there's a really good reason for someone to get help for a particular thing, as long as it fits within the idea of absolute need, then we help out with whatever it might be."

The cost-of-living crisis is really having an impact on struggling families, but it is a situation that has only been made worse here in Orange with the closure of the Great Western Highway, according to Major Young.

"We are seeing an increase in families doing it tough, which we think is because of the highway closure and the high fuel prices," Major Young said.

"People who worked in Hospitality who've come to see us are getting fewer hours; hence, they can't make their bills, and we are seeing an increase, and we think it's because of that."

This weekend, May 30-31, volunteer collectors will be out door-knocking for the Salvos and you'll also find them in places such as Bunnings, Woolworths and Central Square Shopping Centre.

All the money raised stays right here in Orange, so anything you can give would be greatly appreciated, Major Young said.

"So we're getting good support from the school and there will be people knocking on doors... If people want to come and help collect their street, or a couple of streets around their house. We're more than happy for people to come and give us a hand on one of those days," he said.

If you are approached for a donation, be sure Red Shield Appeal collectors have their proper identification lanyard, Major Young added.

The Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal runs right through until the end of June. You can make a donation by scanning the QR Code in this week's edition or visiting www.salvationarmy.org.au/donate

If you would like to volunteer to collect money for the Red Shield Appeal, contact Kate Young by phoning 0419112446.