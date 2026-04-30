The Central Tablelands Historic Car Club is holding a weekend rally in the district with more than 100 pre-1931 vehicles ready to hit the road.

Keep an eye out as you drive around the Central West this weekend, and you might just spot a little motoring history on the move.

More than 100 pre-1931 vehicles are ready to hit the roads around Orange over the next few days as the Central Tablelands Historic Car Club hosts its bi-annual ‘Pre-1931 Autumn Tour’. Created specifically for pre-1931 vehicles, the biannual event was first held 20 years ago and has grown steadily since, says Rally Secretary Nancy Packham.

“We do it every two years. . It's particularly for the older cars, you see. It started off in 2005, and there were 38 entries. This year we had 108, but we had some pull out with the petrol prices, and we are down to 100,” Nancy says.

“Which is a lot of people. It's quite a challenge, trust me!” she adds.

The Pre-1931 Autumn Tour attracts historic vehicle enthusiasts from Victoria, South Australia, Queensland, the ACT and all over NSW, with the historic vehicles due to arrive in Orange for registration today (April 30), and a welcome barbecue at the club’s room.

On Friday, they will meet at the club rooms again for a run out to Blayney via Cadia, with the Blayney High School Students putting on lunch for the visitors.

On Saturday, there will be a visit to the Orange Model Aircraft Club at the Field Days site, before heading to Molong, where the public is invited to come and inspect this remarkable collection of motoring history.

“We are in Molong for lunch and will be parked in the top part of Bank Street, from Gidley Street to Edward Street, from 12 until 2pm,” Nancy says, encouraging people to come out and have a look.

“The coach house will also be open for inspection, and we've got a couple of food vans coming. And people are quite welcome to go to Blayney on Friday as well. They're having, like, a little mini fete there, with stalls, and they've got a raffle going, and one of the service clubs will have a van there too for the visitors.

“That night we will have presentations at the Ex-Services’ Club, and Sunday morning we have a farewell breakfast before they leave.”