Zest Fest, Orange City Council’s free CBD music festival, returns to Robertson Park this Saturday, November 14, with a high-energy lineup of headliners and local performers.

On the main stage this year are Australian dance music duo Sneaky Sound System, along with The Buoys, Tyne-James Organ, and FVNERAL.

As in previous years, Zest Fest is also about showcasing our own local talent, with four acts – Blue Arbutus, The Forever Party, The ChordRoys, and Javier and the Wave – on the Live and Local Stage, located in McNamara Street adjacent to Robertson Park.

“I think the whole lineup is great!” says Orange-born musician Noah Bartlett, who’s been to both previous Zest Fests but is excited to be performing on the Live and Local Stage with his band, The ChordRoys, this time around.

“We were hoping last year to get on the lineup, but, unfortunately, it just didn’t kind of line up. So we tried again this year and we were lucky enough to get the call back, which is extremely exciting!” he says.

“Obviously, Sneaky Sound System, they’ve been around for a very long time and got some amazing songs… local bands like Javier and the Waves, we actually played with them in Wollongong, but the whole lineup’s great and I think this is going to be a great day!”

The ChordRoys formed in Wollongong two years ago while Mr Bartlett, who plays drums, was studying science at university. But his musical foundations are firmly rooted in the Colour City, where he first learned from his father, well-known local guitarist Rob Bartlett.

“I was learning off Dad, almost before I could walk,” Mr Bartlett says. “Seeing him play and perform was definitely something that inspired… When I went to school, I found more of a love for the percussive, drumming side, and Dad had a good friend Rocky Rochelli who’s a pretty amazing drummer, and he was my teacher…

“Then James Sheahan also had some really amazing teachers who were inspirational and definitely pushed us to be the best we could be.”

More than just being on a festival lineup, Mr Bartlett is excited to finally perform in front of a hometown crowd.

“It’s the first time that we will play off the coast! Finally coming inland to the Central West, which is something that I’ve wanted to do because, obviously, my parents and even my mates haven’t really seen me play for years now,” he says.

“It’s definitely been something I’ve wanted to do for quite a long time. I think it’ll be an amazing time, great for the community, and really good for us that we get to showcase our music to such a great community.”

Along with the Live and Local Stage, this year’s Zest Fest is also giving opportunities to young, up-and-coming local musicians, with a new Battle of the Bands for emerging artists aged 12–24. After an expression-of-interest process, three local bands have been given the amazing opportunity to kick off the festival on the main stage from 3pm.

Zest Fest 2026 takes place in Robertson Park this Saturday, November 14, from 3pm to 10pm.

Entry is free, but registration is essential at zestfest.com.au