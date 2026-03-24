A special fundraising dinner in Orange on Saturday, March 28, will help keep volunteer pilots in the air, flying sick children and regional families to the medical care they need.

Former Orange local and long-time nurse Nicki Callan has seen first-hand the challenges faced by families in regional communities when a child becomes seriously ill. After more than 30 years working across western NSW, Ms Callan recognised a major gap in healthcare access for children living outside the city.

Her goal was to attract paediatricians to regional areas and set up clinics so families could have their children assessed and diagnosed closer to home. However, one of the biggest barriers was the cost and time required for city-based specialists to travel to regional communities. That changed after a conversation with Clare Pearson, CEO of Little Wings.

Little Wings is a not-for-profit children’s charity that provides free, safe, and professional air and ground transport for seriously ill and injured children living in regional areas, helping them access specialist treatment at major children’s hospitals.

Since COVID, the organisation has expanded its mission flying city-based doctors to regional communities so families can receive face-to-face specialist care locally.

Ms Callan began working with Little Wings in 2023, helping attract paediatricians to regional clinics through the Medical Wings program.

“I actually found them through a source and engaged Little Wings in my work,” Ms Callan said.

“I now work one day a week for them and volunteer the rest of my time,” she added.

The Central West region is now Little Wings’ busiest regional destination, with 298 missions completed in the 2025 financial year. In Orange alone, there were 63 missions last year, helping dozens of local families.

“You would not believe how many children in Orange and their families have used Little Wings,” Ms Callan said.

“For families needing to visit city children’s hospitals, and for doctors flying to the regions, it just reduces that extra pressure from travel especially if you have other children at home.”

She said the organisation is powered largely by volunteers. “They’re just a wonderful and supportive organisation that is 90 per cent volunteer, with pilots and ground crew all donating their time.”

To support the service, the inaugural Raise the Wings Orange Dinner will be held at Duntryleague on Saturday, March 28, with the community invited to come together and help support the charity.

The evening will include canapés, a two-course dinner, auctions, raffles and dancing, with all funds helping Little Wings continue flying children and families to life-saving care and bringing specialists to regional communities.

“This is our first fundraiser in Orange, and we hope the community really gets behind it,” Ms Callan said.

“People underestimate the power of communities working together, what we can achieve when we do that is magic.”

For tickets, go to: https://events.humanitix.com/rtwdinner2026