Wade Park was a hive of activity as about 120 children with special needs from local schools took part in the annual Dream Cricket Gala Day on Wednesday, November 4.

DreamCricket sees kids take part in modified cricket-themed activities. It’s a fun, inclusive day out where everyone can take part, no matter their level of ability.

It is now 15 years since local Rotarians brought the program to Orange, based on a model initiated in Bowral by Dr Roly Bigg of the Movement Disorder Foundation and the local Rotary Club.

Dr Bigg, who now resides in Merimbula, was in Orange to celebrate the 15-year milestone, along with DreamCricket Australia President Peter Dell.

“It’s great fun, and it’s a great experience for everybody,” Mr Dell said. “It doesn't matter what the special needs are. We try and have success for every kid… and the smile on their face is just worth all the effort.”

Dr Bigg explained that his inspiration for DreamCricket came during a visit to the USA as a young medical student, when he was introduced to a similar program.

“I was billeted with a wonderful Rotary family in Lexington, Kentucky,” he said. “He was a staunch Rotarian and pointed out to me a thing called Miracle League over there, where children with a disability were able to play baseball, and that's where I got the original idea.”

Driven by local Rotary clubs and other volunteers, Dream Cricket can now be found all over Australia.

As well as being a fun activity, DreamCricket is also about getting kids moving more, Dr Bigg said.

“The two things the foundation was interested in when we set up the original vision was we wanted children with disabilities to get better mainstream integration, that social integration… The other part of it, though, was by getting them involved in activities and hoping that they would practise them at home; they're actually getting physiotherapy, which improves their neuromotor control,” he said.

But, Dr Biggs added, what they didn’t expect was how beneficial the program has been for the volunteers who take part, particularly participating high school students like those from James Sheehan at Wade Park for the Gala Day.

“They get an incredible amount out of it as well, so for a lot of them it's the first time they've had to really come face to face with children with a disability. And for some of them, it's almost a life-changing moment so we didn't realise that at the start, but certainly now that's one of the big three, if you like, parts of the program.”

Relieving Principal of Anson Street School, Jodie Pritchard, said the DreamCricket Gala Day is a much-anticipated highlight of their school calendar.

“Every year our kids absolutely love coming to DreamCricket,” Ms Pritchard said.

“It's an opportunity for them to experience something that they may not have before and interact with students from other schools… that connection with Rotary and with the broader community, that is really important to us.”

Also joining the Dream Cricket Gala Day last week were Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee; State Member for Orange, Phil Donato; and Orange Mayor Tony Mileto, who presented medals to each participant at the end of the day.

You can find out more about DreamCricket by visiting www.dreamcricketaustralia.com.au