Orange City Council is seeking community feedback on the future of the aviary in Cook Park.

At the May 19 Council meeting, Councillors resolved to conduct community consultation to find out what people want to happen to the aviary. The opportunity to give feedback will close on Sunday, July 26.

The Cook Park aviary was originally built around 1930 and later enlarged in 1995 to its current size. In 2022, Council considered the future of the Cook Park aviary as part of the Master Plan processes for Cook Park but ultimately resolved to retain it.

Recently, the matter has come to a head once more, with members of the public expressing concerns about the welfare of birds kept in the aviary.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto encouraged the community to have their say and help Council's decision on the aviary’s future.

“Views within the community remain mixed, so I encourage residents to have their say on what they think should happen next,” Cr Mileto said.

Once the Community consultation period has ended, it will be reviewed by Council along with an independent report which will look at animal welfare, the condition of the structure and current operational and maintenance requirements.

Council is asking the community whether they should: Move the aviary and use the space for something else; Remove the aviary and turn the area into open public space; or keep the aviary and upgrade it.

Judging by the comments on Council's website and social media, opinions in the community are split, with many strongly opposed to the aviary remaining, while others point to the history and visitor appeal it adds to the park.

Residents are encouraged to complete the survey via the "YourSay Orange" website: yoursay.orange.nsw.gov.au/cook-park-aviary

Consultation will close on Sunday, July 26.