You see them now with their human attendants in coffee shops, hardware stores, fairs and fetes, at sporting events, and at an increasingly wide range of other social occasions.

With companion dogs seemingly far more prevalent in Australian society now than even a decade ago, it’s a wonder how poorly many of them have been socialised and trained. There is an answer to this conundrum, however, that promises not only to improve your cavoodle’s or staffy’s behaviour, but also to strengthen the companionship and trust between you and man’s best friend.

Orange Dog Obedience Club meets every Sunday morning at Waratah’s Sports complex, and it can help you form a better, less stressful, and stronger relationship with your own “Fifi”, “Fido”, or “Rex”, so you both know who’s in charge. The long-standing club is now seeking to expand its membership with a series of simple, low-cost, hassle-free lessons that can improve your pet’s behaviour in a few short weeks.

Club president and chief instructor Laurie Montague has been involved with the club for 34 years. “It had been going well for years when I first became involved,” Mr Montague says. “It’s absolutely beneficial from a social point of view. It’s not only the dogs that become well-behaved, but the owners are also educated on how to control their pet and are taught all aspects of responsible pet ownership,” he adds. The best part of the program, Mr Montague says, is that improvement usually starts almost from day one. “You can see it in the results. After six lessons, you will definitely witness an improvement in their behaviour and how they relate to you. “Of course, some of us get the bug, and it becomes a lifetime thing that we enjoy for itself,” he admits.

While the heyday of dog obedience for many country clubs was the 1990s and 2000s, Mr Montague argues a good, ordered understanding with your pet is more important than ever. “I just think that the busy lifestyles we now have, with many people working weekends over five or six days, have had an impact. “For a lot of people, they’re happy if they can get their dog to ‘sit’ and ‘stay’. That’s all they need and want,” he says.

Another benefit of the program is that it’s cheap as chips, with no obligation on how often you come or how long you stay. “It’s very inexpensive – $25 to join, and only $5 each Sunday you attend thereafter. The only other thing is you need to ensure you have had your dogs vaccinated and microchipped,” Mr Montague explains. “The thing is that dog obedience is actually fun. It’s a great activity with your pet, and you develop a real trusting relationship with them,” he says. The club offers friendly, positive training for dogs of all breeds and ages – puppies or adults, beginners or experienced. Sessions run from 9am to 10am every Sunday during NSW school terms at the club’s shed near Waratah Sports Club, with registration from 8.45am.