One young Blayney lass has definitely inspired locals by kicking goals for her community.

With Shire football star, Penrith's Liam Henry, working hard for his second premiership ring with the Panthers in the NRL, another member of the Henry clan has also been doing her bit – and more – for grassroots sport in the bush.

At the start of her last year of education at Blayney High, school captain, Lexi Henry, in Term One hit upon an idea that last week finally came to fruition in front of the school, family, friends, supporters, and sponsors.

Lexi personally – and totally off her own bat – conceived, fundraised, and organised a new set of combination football posts for the school, with the grand opening hosted by Principal Narelle Beasley.

"This didn't happen overnight; Lexi has spent months making phone calls, emailing, and chasing people up to make this a reality," Ms Beasley told the school.

"Lexi, 'thank you', and also thanks to all the sponsors who helped make it happen… something like this shows the commitment and sense of community in our school," she added.

The project followed the sad decline and fall of the original sports set that had suffered the ultimate fate of all outdoor infrastructure over the years, Ms Beasley revealed.

"One of the posts got damaged and it had to be removed, so therefore we only had one set and couldn't play any sport. They'd probably been here from when the school was built.

"Lexi then made it her project as school captain to get the posts renewed… this was after she approached me with the idea at the beginning of this year," she explained.

Local supporters of the project included ICR Engineering and Regis Resources, who between them funded, designed, manufactured, and ultimately installed the brand-spanking-new goalposts themselves.

Overcome with tears at being asked to officially open the new sporting landmark, Lexi herself was not, however, in a Panthers guernsey for the school's "Support Your Team Day", but that of her own favourite side, North Queensland!

"Liam is my second cousin; I'm actually a Cowboys supporter, but I'm not really a big football fan; I just wanted to improve the school culture and community," Lexi told Orange City Life.

"This was my idea as school captain, and I promised to do it, so I did," she added.

The opening was especially poignant for Lexi on one of her last days at school after 13 years of formal education before her HSC starting next month. She was, however, pleased as punch about her final-year fundraising effort.

"I'm in Year 12 now, and I think I'll have a gap year before going to uni and doing something like rural science," Lexi said.

"I spent a lot of time on it, two terms really and now, here we are!"