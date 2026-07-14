Our neighbouring Cabonne Council has grown a little in size after a boundary realignment to incorporate the area of North Yeoval, bringing all of the Yeoval community into a single local government area.

The boundary change, which came into effect on July 1, sees an area of about 170 hectares immediately north of the town of Yeoval transferred from Dubbo Regional Council to Cabonne Council.

Cabonne will now assume responsibility for rates and services for the 42 rateable properties in the transfer.

The proposal was jointly pursued by both Cabonne and Dubbo Regional councils throughout 2024 and 2025, with extensive consultation with landowners and the broader Yeoval community. A formal application was lodged with the Office of Local Government in January this year.

Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty said the adjustment represents a positive, community-driven outcome.

"This boundary adjustment reflects what the community has been advocating for over many years, bringing Yeoval together under one council to provide clearer, more consistent services," Mayor Beatty said. "We're pleased to be working collaboratively with Dubbo Regional Council to deliver this outcome and support the future of the Yeoval community."

Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Josh Black said the decision made sense for everyone.

"This change finally unifies the North Yeoval community with Yeoval under the banner of one single council. It's a practical, common-sense change and one that removes confusion and gives residents clear, straightforward access to the services they need. This is the kind of decision that puts community first, and it sets North Yeoval up for a strong future."

In the lead-up to the boundary change, Cabonne and Dubbo Regional councils entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining funding for key local infrastructure, including a shared pathway and updated street signage.