Restored antique cars, show and shines, and motoring markets are interests usually associated with boofy boys and old-style Aussie blokes. However, ever since her first car as a teenager, Linda Ogilvie has been a straight-up auto buff with a love of classic vehicles of all kinds. That passion led her to establish an annual ladies-themed motor show in Orange, which this year, for the first time, also opens up to young motoring enthusiasts.

The family-friendly “Wheel Women & Kids” event is on this Sunday, November 29, from 9am in the Naylor Pavilion at Orange Showground, featuring not just cars but stalls, music, raffles, merchandise, lucky dips, and entertainment for everyone. Linda says the concept grew out of her membership of one of the region’s top classic motoring groups.

“How it came about, was that I was vice-president of the Gnoo Blass Car Club, which is mostly men, and they hold their ‘Big Boys Toys’ event in October with cars, bikes, boats, and trucks,” Linda says. “And I just felt that us women needed to do something, so I came up with the concept of a ‘Ladies Day’,” she adds.

The idea has grown and developed over its first three years, she explains, leading up to this year’s expanded event. “The first year it went great when we only did the cars of women in the Club, we had about 30 cars and a few little markets and not much else. “The second year we had more cars but, due to the weather, not many came, but the third one was perfect; we opened it up to the wider public for women to bring any cars they wanted, restored or not,” Linda says.

This year’s show is set to be more inclusive than ever, with all money raised going towards crisis accommodation for families in emergency need.

“It’s really about raising money for Orchard Housing Plus, we should have about 35 cars and bikes, and we’ve expanded it to include children who can bring their scooters and bikes and ride-on cars on the day,” Linda says. “That’s why it’s called the ‘Wheel Women and Kids Show and Shine’; entry is only $20 for women with their cars, and $5 for kids to enter theirs, and others can bring in their cars for only $5 also.”

Linda says her love of classic cars runs in the family and dates back to her early teens. “I’m an Orange local and my family are very car proud, and I recollect I got my first car at 14, an Escort panel-van… they were called ‘bubble cars’. “My favourite though is my EH Holden, I’ve also got an LJ Torana, and I also recently bought a Toyota Celica.”

Other highlights on Sunday include the Tribal Fusion Dancers, face painting, a PCYC Zumba demonstration, a jumping castle, and highland cows. Kids, if you’re quick, you can also enter a fantastic contest featuring a special vehicle from the Gnoo Blass Classic Car Club, one of the event’s main sponsors.

“We’ve also got a great colouring-in competition for our antique truck ‘Bluey’, an old Austin, who’s a club favourite,” Linda says. “If you’ve got a car, bring it along; entry for spectators is only a gold coin donation, with everyone invited on the day.”