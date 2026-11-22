A larger-than-usual crowd gathered in Robertson Park for Orange's Remembrance Day service on Wednesday, November 11, pausing at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month for a minute's silence to honour the Australians who have died in past conflicts and peacekeeping missions.

The service, conducted by Chris Colvin, president of the Orange RSL Sub-Branch, followed the traditional format, with the reading of 'The Ode', the laying of wreaths, and contributions from students of Orange East Public School and Orange High School. Mr Colvin said the turnout was one of the biggest the service had seen in a long time.

"It was a big service... It's just wonderful to see the big turnout we had," he said afterwards. "Remembrance Day really is to me, personally, the greatest day of all," he said. "It's the day we remember all our veterans, both those who did pay the ultimate sacrifice, and those who came back and suffered, and are still suffering. "It's a way of honouring our veterans. That's what [Remembrance Day] is about. It's all about our veterans. All the things they do for us and have done, they've served their country and their country's sent them all over the place on deployment, so we need to honour their sacrifice."

Mr Colvin stressed that the day was also a time to remember the sacrifice and suffering of veterans' families. "Our service people go away on deployment and they leave families behind... We've got to remember the families, that's important," he said.

Nearby, Holy Trinity Anglican Church threw open its doors to the public, inviting visitors to inspect the many memorial windows and plaques honouring local servicemen and women. The church's grand tower is itself a memorial, built in the years after World War I as an enduring symbol of gratitude for the service and sacrifice of local men and women. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the tower's consecration on January 17, 1926.

Three days later, on January 20, the church was filled to overflowing for a special service and the unveiling of the Honour Roll by Field Marshal Viscount Allenby. According to a special report in the Sydney Mail, the crowd was so large that hundreds were unable to gain entry. "It is well and fitting," Lord Allenby told the congregation, "to erect monuments and tablets of marble and bronze to perpetuate the memories of the brave and noble dead and to remind our children and our children's children of the noble sacrifices made on their behalf."

The Honour Roll bears more than 220 names of men and women who served in World War I, with a small cross beside 51 names marking those who lost their lives in the conflict. Holy Trinity also serves as a garrison church and is home to the 6th Light Horse Regiment. The regimental colours and Union Jacks given by Queen Victoria following the Boer War are on display in the tower, surrounding the Honour Roll. To mark Remembrance Day, the exterior of the tower was decorated with four strings of more than 1000 knitted red poppies, a tradition that began in 2018 on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Lest We Forget.