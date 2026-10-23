Whether you are moving into a brand new build or looking to overhaul a tired, old garden, you are sure to get inspired while exploring the six stunning local gardens on display for the Orange Open Gardens this Sunday, October 25!

Launched in 2018, the Orange Public School P&C fundraiser has grown to become a much-loved annual community event.

And for the school, it is a major source of funding, helping with the purchase of classroom supplies, the school mini-bus, shade sails for play equipment, garden supplies, new dance costumes, and much more.

As in previous years, six beautiful local gardens will be opened to the public, ranging from small, suburban sanctuaries to sprawling rural estates. Three are located within walking distance of each other in the centre of Orange, with the remainder a short drive out of the city.

Make sure to start your day at The Hub (Orange Public School Infants campus) from 9am where you can buy tickets, grab a garden map, and enjoy coffee and a bacon-and-egg roll, before setting off on your garden adventure. Here's a sneak peek of what you can discover this Sunday!

Hill Garden: This garden offers layers and discovery, with a thoughtfully curated courtyard framing the front of the home, and a rear garden that reflects the owners’ love of creating beautiful outdoor spaces. Relatively small in size, clever planting and the layering of different heights, textures and colours give this garden a wonderful sense of depth, with something to discover around every corner.

Byng Garden: Thoughtfully designed to offer beauty and interest throughout the year, with a diverse palette of foliage, colour, shape, and contrast that gives the garden a constantly changing character. This garden has something to discover in every season and around every corner.

Clinton Garden: A small space that creates a big impression. Cleverly designed into distinct zones and thoughtfully planted, this compact garden makes the most of every inch, including spaces you might not ordinarily think to incorporate into a garden - a true escape!

St Brigid’s Garden: Lovingly shaped over 35 years, this garden is a of love, bringing together a deep appreciation for place, heritage and Australia’s rural vernacular architecture.

Woods Lane Garden: With large established trees, lush green spaces, clipped hedges and secluded garden rooms, this is a property that will delight the keen gardener, while also offering plenty of adventure for children.

Wisteria

Drawn to the established radiata pines, cedars, oaks and magnificent claret ash already growing on the property, the owners of "Wisteria" have spent 35 years evolving and expanding this magnificent garden, with a focus on plants suited to Orange’s challenging climate.

Orange Open Gardens takes place from 9 am–4pm on Sunday, October 25. Tickets for all six open gardens are $25 per person, with children under 16 free.

Visit www.orangeopengardens.org.au for more information.