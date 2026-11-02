Matching great fare and fine art proved a winning formula for an innovative recent exhibition in Orange that raised more than $31,000 for the Colour City’s food bank service.

The initiative involved local painters teaming up with connoisseurs to create cuisine-themed art that was then auctioned at the exhibition opening to raise much-needed funds for FoodCare in March Street.

A large crowd spilled out onto the footpath and surrounds for the Thursday evening feast, which also included live music and delicious treats from many of the featured eating outlets.

The Palette for Good initiative was the brainchild of Claire Fox, a graphic designer with Roadtrip Creative, and Camilla Thompson, an accredited nutritionist at Good Plate, who hit upon the plan while sharing short-term office space in Orange and were thrilled at the success of the venture.

“We had more than 300 people through the doors of the Corner Store Gallery on Thursday night,” Ms Thompson said.

“The Clever Cookie Academy Sound Squad sang to kick the evening off, with wines from De Salis Wines, and incredible bites from all of our contributing food personalities and businesses,” she added.

Collaborations included Hugh Piper of one-hatted eatery Hey Rosey, paired with Wiradjuri artist Sandon Gibbs O’Neil from Burruguu Art, while the Union Bank’s Dom Aboud worked alongside painter Larissa Blake.

Other pairings included Simonn Hawke of Fiorinis (formerly of two-hatted Lolli Redini) with Tully Moore; Racine Bakery, brought to life by Sophie Ryan; contemporary gelato shop Spilt Milk Bar, paired with Whitney Spicer; and long-time local institution Stans Hot Food, with artist Sophie Corks.

“All of the original artworks sold, with Whitney Spicer’s original of Spilt Milk, Orange going for $4250 to none other than owner Sarah Quigley herself,” Ms Thompson said.

“Another notable sale was Sophie Cork’s piece of Stan’s Food Bar going to second-generation owner of Stan’s, George, for $4000.”

For those whose budget didn’t stretch to original art by some of the region’s best painters, reproductions of the 13 works are also up for grabs. Ms Thompson and Ms Fox are already planning ahead on how to help FoodCare into the future, as it faces ever-higher demand from locals increasingly unable to make ends meet in these tough times.

“Palette for Good isn’t going anywhere soon; food security isn’t solved overnight, so we will keep funds rolling for FoodCare via our website, paletteforgood.com, and you can pick up a beautiful piece of local art for only $139 with our high-quality poster prints,” Ms Thompson said.

“We’re planning to do more series in the future with cafes, cellar doors and the like, celebrating our thriving food and art scene in our amazingly generous community,” she said.