Christmas, for most of us, is the most wonderful time of the year, but for those with young families doing it tough, it can one of the hardest…

Local disability provider, MNL Care, is seeking in their own way to help change all that, this year kicking-off a Christmas Wishing Tree initiative where locals can donate presents for kids who may not be top of Santa’s list.

For MNL founder, Louise Pavy Golsing, it’s not just part of how they see the service they provide, but also a tribute to her caring mother who passed away late last year.

“My mum, Margaret Pavy, was an SLSO (School Learning Support Officer) at Mumbil Public School for 25 years,” Louise told Orange City Life.

“She gave so much for others, and this is the type of thing I want to do in her honour,” she added.

The tree project involves individuals donating presents from tags attached to the tree with details like “Girl, aged 10”, “Boy, aged eight”, with the gifts then passed onto families struggling in troubled economic times.

“We’ve already got 12 kids from the Benevolent Society and from the Orange PCYC; and we’re also approaching the Base Hospital for those in the children’s ward.

“This is the type of thing we do, we’ve also donated before to the ‘Breakfast Club’ at the PCYC,” Louise emphasised.

The initiative works via people choosing a wish from the Christmas tree located at MNL’s 95 Glenroi Ave shopfront.

They then purchase the requested gift, before returning it to MNL to ensure it reaches the nominated child before Christmas.

The promotion, Louise revealed is aimed at: “Supporting our community, sharing kindness, and making Christmas brighter”.

The idea, she explained came from a large variety store chain that has run with the Christmas Wishing Tree for years. Louise said, it’s the type of thing, of which her mother would have approved.

“We go the idea from KMart that I saw used to do it out the front of the local store, I think they still do,” Louise said.

“We just thought it was a nice way of helping make some local families’ Christmas a little brighter,” she concluded.

For more information, contact MNL Care on 0450 050 104, or email to: mnlcare@hotmail.com