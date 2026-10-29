Looking for a real old-fashioned country agricultural fair in the style you remember so fondly as a kid? Why not head out, then, this Saturday to the 147th annual Carcoar Show?

Those making the trip to this beautiful and historic village 40 minutes south of Orange will get to enjoy some classic country traditions alongside fantastic local entertainment. The official opening is set down for noon, with guest of honour 2025 Blayney Young Woman Showgirl Eva Price, who was also a state finalist at the 2026 Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Events and competitions include five horse rings, woodchopping, yard dog trials, and one of the crowd favourites, the Central West Dog High Jump event. Other highlights include free kids’ rides, a reptile show, a roving magician, and live music from local entertainers.

Billed as “The Best Little Show in the Country”, the show will also have more than 36 stallholders and all the usual show attractions, including prime lamb judging, flowers and crafts, and the famous Show Society Barbecue.

Tickets are also cheap as chips at only $30 for a family, $10 for adults, $5 for kids and pensioners, and free for children under five. The show is on Saturday, October 31, at Carcoar Showground, 4 Eulamore St, with the gates opening bright and early at 8am and the event wrapping up for another year at 6pm.