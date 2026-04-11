Orange City Council will continue its subsidised desexing program for local pet owners following a decision at a recent council meeting to continue the initiative.

The program is designed to help reduce the number of unwanted and stray animals in the Orange Local Government Area while supporting residents who may otherwise struggle with the cost of desexing.

Eligible residents will be able to access low‑cost desexing for both cats and dogs, with fees set at $70 per cat and $80 per dog. The price also includes microchipping, where the animal is not already chipped. The typical cost of desexing a cat or dog can exceed $500.

The subsidised program is open to residents in the Orange local government area who hold a current pension or concession card. There is no household limit on the number of animals that can be included in the program, but places are limited and will be allocated on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Orange City Council’s Environmental Sustainability Committee Chair Cr David Mallard said desexing remained one of the most effective ways to reduce roaming, nuisance behaviour, and the number of animals entering pounds and rescue services.

“This program is about responsible pet ownership and supporting our community,” Cr Mallard said. “By making desexing more affordable, we can help reduce the number of stray and unwanted animals while improving animal welfare outcomes across the LGA.”

Bookings for the program opened on Monday.

Council advises residents to ensure their concession or pension cards are current at the time of booking and to act quickly once bookings open due to strong demand in previous years.

To make a booking, residents must confirm their eligibility by visiting the Council’s Customer Service Centre and presenting a valid pension or concession card.

For updates and booking information, the council says residents should keep an eye on its website and social media channels.