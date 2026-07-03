A significant milestone in the region's history will be celebrated in the village of Lucknow this weekend, marking 175 years since the discovery of gold.

In 1851, just two months after the discovery of the country's first payable gold at Ophir, gold was discovered on the land of prominent colonial figure William Charles Wentworth.

Within months, Lucknow became the site of one of Australia's earliest organised mining ventures, with the formation of the Wentworth Gold Field Company, the first gold-mining company registered in Australia.

The settlement grew into the village of Lucknow, named in 1863. At its peak in the 1890s, the field supported hundreds of workers, extensive underground workings and substantial industrial infrastructure.

Mining continued into the 20th century, with renewed efforts during the 1930s. However, like many historic goldfields, activity eventually declined and mining at Lucknow finally ceased in 1960.

Today, Lucknow retains a rare connection to its past, with the Wentworth Main Mine and Reform Mine steel poppet heads providing a glimpse into more than a century of gold mining in the region.

Lucknow Community Committee chair Cr Melanie McDonell says the 175th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on the event that helped shape the Central West and the district's rich heritage.

"The discovery of gold at Lucknow changed the course of our local history. This milestone recognises not only the excitement of the gold rush, but the people, innovation and resilience that built our community," Cr McDonell said.

Members of the community are invited to step back in time and celebrate the 175th anniversary by exploring the mine and the story of Lucknow, this Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5. The Wentworth Mine will be open from 10am to 2.30pm on both days.

Visitors are advised to wear closed-in shoes. There is car and coach parking, a picnic area behind the mine site off Emu Swamp Road and a public toilet at the mine site. Wheelchair access is available by calling Orange City Library on 6393 8170 during business hours to make arrangements.