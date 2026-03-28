As Orange Hospital’s new multimillion-dollar palliative care extension is set to admit its first patients, community advocacy group, Orange Push for Palliative, has praised the magnificent response to their recent fundraising campaign.

It has now been 11 years since the 2015 public meeting that brought together 400 people concerned about the lack of dedicated palliative care beds at the Orange Hospital.

It has been a long road, said Orange Push for Palliative president Jenny Hazelton, but Orange at last has five designated beds for end-of-life care in a world-class facility.

“So much has been achieved in the last eleven years and the opening of this new unit is the crowning glory of the efforts of our small but mighty group of volunteers,” said President Jenny Hazelton.

In August last year, following the announcement of funding for the expanded palliative care facilities for Orange, Orange Push for Palliative launched a fundraising campaign in order to provide home comforts in the new unit.

And the community responded magnificently, said Ms Hazleton, with businesses, organisations and individuals contributing an extraordinary $308,000 in just a few months.

Through donations and in-kind support, Orange Push for Palliative has provided three cuddle beds, syringe drivers and pain management equipment, courtyard furniture, artworks, a children’s corner and Indigenous murals throughout the unit.

Ms Hazleton said it has allowed them to fulfil their dream of providing a beautiful and serene environment for patients and families in the existing unit as well as the first-floor expansion.

“Being able to work hand in hand with NSW Health during the development process has been an amazing opportunity for Orange Push for Palliative… this ground-breaking project has well exceeded our expectations,” Ms Hazelton said after touring the facility with donors and supporters of their fundraising campaign last week.

“We have had incredible feedback about this beautiful, serene space, which will provide dignity and peace for patients and their families during the end-of-life journey.”

OCTEC, Newmont Cadia, Cancer Care Western NSW, the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, and the former Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary are just some of the many groups and individuals who have contributed to the campaign to praise the new facility.

Ms Hazelton said volunteers from Orange Push for Palliative will continue to visit the two palliative care spaces within the hospital and provide out-of-hours light meals and beverages for families who are often at their loved ones' bedside for days.