Named in honour of the legendary comic poem by AB “Banjo” Paterson, Stuart Town’s Man From Ironbark Festival is back to its best this Easter.

Highlighting its lyrical theme, the special guest at this year’s event is one our leading bush bards who will be reciting classic Australian verse on the day

An event, like many, that had its ups-and-downs during the pandemic, this year it has also returned to its original base in the close-knit community 40 minutes north of Orange, organiser Marcus Hanney revealed.

“It’s taken us quite a few years to get back, but this is the first one we’re holding in the main street since COVID,” Marcus crowed. “We’re also hosting many events on the reserve (the recreation ground), so we’re slowly getting back to our best,” he added.

Closure of the main street for the Saturday, April 4, holiday celebration has also allowed for the revival of one of the event’s major highlights as well.

“The parade was a regular feature for a number of years. We’re bringing back the street parade with a number of ride-on mowers all dressed up for the occasion; it traditionally also had heritage cars, RFS vehicles, that sort of thing. Many of the ride-ons are done-up like race-cars... one woman did hers up last time as the vehicle from (the children’s animated series) ‘PAW Patrol’,” Marcus explained.

A traditional seasonal favourite will also be in attendance, with a few guests along the way…

“It’s always on Easter Saturday, and this year the parade is going to be led by the Easter Bunny. We’ve also got a giant teddy bear as well, and ‘Santa on Holidays’, he’ll be wearing a Hawaiian shirt for the occasion,” Marcus said.

Lovers of Australian rhyming verse can also hear one of our great lyricists throughout the day as well.

“One thing we’d like to push is that three-times Australian Bush Poetry champ Gregory North will have three performances,” Marcus enthused.

“The great thing about Greg, is that he specialises in the works of Banjo Patterson; so we’re lucky to get him.”

Other events on the day include a free jumping castle slide; market stalls; yabby races; a free bucking bull; a free children’s train; a reptile show; “meet the dinosaurs”; a car and bike show; free face painting; an easter egg hunt; art exhibition; busking competition; sheep dog trials; and a free merry-go-round.

Entry is just $2 (kids under five free) with the event generally only breaking even, with what little they raise, going back into the local community.

“Come out because you’re not going to be disappointed, it’s an all-day family event with a beard-growing competition, and live music at the Ironbark Hotel in the evening,” Marcus said.

“We aim for about 3000 people, a 10-fold increase on our normal population, and we’ve also got 14 different food outlets on the day, so you won’t go hungry,” he concluded.