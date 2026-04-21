NBN Co has announced a milestone for broadband services in the Colour City with the 4000th premises in Orange recently upgraded to full fibre via NBN Fibre to the Premises (FTTP).

With many more homes and businesses across the city eligible to upgrade, NBN Co is holding a series of community education events in Orange, giving locals the chance to talk with the NBN team about the benefits of upgrading to full fibre.

In September 2025, NBN delivered what it describes as one of the most significant internet upgrades in Australia’s history, with millions of homes and businesses offered access to broadband speeds up to five times faster under the Accelerate Great program.

The success of the Accelerate Great program has led to a substantial uplift in the number of customers on speed tiers of 500 Mbps and above, rising to 31 per cent as of December 31, 2025, up from 3 per cent a year earlier.

And this comes as acceleration of the nation’s digital demand drives higher data traffic over the NBN network. The company says the average monthly data download per customer rose from 492GB per month for HY25 to 557 GB per month for HY26, an increase of 13 per cent.

Upgrading to full fibre can enable access to a faster, more reliable, NBN broadband service, delivering a range of benefits including smoother, higher-resolution video calls, enhanced streaming, faster downloads, and the ability to connect more devices simultaneously, Head of NBN Local NSW, Tom O’Dea, explained.

“Households are consuming more data than ever for the things they love, like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education, next-level gaming, conference calls, and uploading and downloading large files for work,” said Mr O'Dea.

“Australians deserve access to fast, effective broadband, regardless of whether they live in a major city or a country town. I encourage the local community to participate in our upcoming NBN local events to discover how full fibre can benefit them.”

During April and May, you will find the NBN team at the Orange Central Square Shopping Centre and at the Orange Show.

Orange Mayor Cr Tony Mileto said it’s vital that our infrastructure keeps pace as Orange grows and he encouraged the community to take the opportunity to speak directly with the NBN team.

“I welcome initiatives that help our community better understand how to be optimally connected,” Cr Mileto said.

“Access to full‑fibre services for homes and businesses supports liveability, enables modern ways of working and learning, and helps position Orange as a resilient, future‑ready regional city.”

To find out more about the benefits of nbn full fibre and to check your eligibility for other nbn services and preferred retail service providers, you can visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.