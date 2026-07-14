Orange Service NSW Centre is fully open once again following a significant refurbishment.

The upgraded centre features two additional driver tester counters, more customer seating, new flooring, an updated customer meeting room and improved self-service and check-in areas.

Service NSW says the upgrades will improve access to services such as driver testing, licence and registration renewals, Working with Children Checks and Seniors Card applications.

Inspecting the upgraded facilities recently, Service NSW Managing Director Greg Wells said Orange was one of the first Service NSW Centres opened in the state, and they are very pleased to have it now refurbished.

"It was terrific to visit the newly refurbished Service Centre in Orange," Mr Wells said. "I know how much this investment into the Orange Service Centre will support customers and staff."

Member for Orange Phil Donato welcomed what he said were important upgrades to the facility.

"Service NSW is an important part of the Central West community here in Orange and I'm pleased to see it upgraded to continue its work as a focal point for government services," Mr Donato said.

"These important upgrades to the Orange Service Centre will improve service delivery with two additional driver knowledge testing counters, new and additional customer seating, new flooring and updated customer meeting areas, self-service and check-in areas," Mr Donato said.

According to Service NSW, almost 54,000 people visited the Orange Service NSW Centre in 2025, and the centre has a 96.9 per cent customer satisfaction rating.

Orange Service NSW Centre is open Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5pm and Saturdays 8.30am to 12.30pm.