It has been a landmark for travellers to and from the Central West for more than half a century, but the site of one of the state’s oldest coal-fired power stations is set for a major transformation.

A rezoning proposal for the former Wallerawang Power Station would see the site turned into a major new industrial hub and lakeside community, with around 1200 new homes. The State Assessed Rezoning Proposal prepared by site owner Greenspot, covers approximately 620 hectares.

The proposal includes creating a new employment precinct with industrial and commercial land, building heights of between two and five storeys in designated areas, more than 100 hectares of protected environmental conservation land and open space, as well as a tourism and recreation precinct adjoining Lake Wallace, connected to new walking and cycling trails through surrounding bushland.

The NSW Government says the rezoning proposal for the former power station site, which was decommissioned more than 12 years ago, will help drive the region’s economic evolution and future growth.

“The Wallerawang Power Station helped power New South Wales and the Lithgow community from 1957 to 2014. Now we’re giving this historic site the new future it deserves as an industrial hub and vibrant lakeside community,” Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said

“This proposal is an investment in the future of the Lithgow region, which could enable thousands of new local jobs, homes and great open space.”

Developed in collaboration with Lithgow City Council, NSW Government agencies and the site owner, the proposal was declared a State Assessed Rezoning Proposal due to its strategic significance, enabling a coordinated assessment process.

The proposal is on public exhibition until 5 pm, Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

For information and to have your say, visit NSW Planning (www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/ppr/under-exhibition/former-wallerawang-power-station)