For local comedy fans, 2025 was a huge year, with some of the biggest names in the industry performing live in the Colour City.

If you missed out, don't fear, as Central West Comedy is bringing five of the best acts of last year to the Orange Function Centre for one night only this Saturday!

The '2025 Encore Show' will see four comedians share the stage with Mel Buttle, Wil Anderson, Justin Hamilton and Nath Valvo each doing a 20-minute set. Plus, the host will be none other than Rove McManus!

“Our May line-up is a whopper!” said Central West Comedy's Nick Gleeson. “Something for all those people disappointed to have missed out on seeing all the great comedians we had in Orange last year!"

Nath Valvo, who explodes onto stage with hilariously physical, high-energy comedy – a perfect blend of cheeky charm and witty insights delivered with joyous sass.

Fearless, funny, and frank, Mel Buttle is a superstar of Australian comedy. She is the genius creator behind Australia’s favourite online mum character ‘Lyn’; an award-winning stand-up comedian; a popular television and radio presenter; and the self-declared number one fan of the Matildas.

It is almost hard to imagine Australian comedy without Wil Anderson. Wil seems to host two TV shows and four podcasts. At least one of those is one of the ABC’s most popular shows of all time, the multi-award-winning Gruen, where he dissects the art of the pitch and the hucksters who want our dollars or our votes.

Justin Hamilton has carved out a successful career in TV, radio and on the stage as a comedian and writer. His podcast ‘Big Squid’ scored the number one spot on the Australian Pop Culture Podcast list.

The 2025 Encore Show takes place this Saturday, May 16 at the Orange Function Centre, Eyles Street, Orange. Tickets are $60 via centralwestcomedy.com.au

Doors open 6.30pm for show start at 7.15pm.