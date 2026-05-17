Orange City councillors and staff are rolling up their sleeve to donate blood and plasma and help boost reserves ahead of the winter season.

On Monday afternoon, May 11, Orange Mayor Tony Mileto made his first plasma donation at the Orange Blood Donor Centre, as part of the annual Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Local Government Blood Drive.

The drive comes at a critical time, with the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood reporting reserves of A and O blood types dipping to low levels.

O-type donations are particularly needed, said Lifeblood spokesperson Mitch Bryce, as they are used in emergency situations where a patient’s blood group is unknown.

He said it can take up to 100 blood donations to help someone survive trauma, and blood is also needed to help cancer patients, new mums and babies, and thousands of other seriously ill people.

“New blood donors are always needed, especially during winter. At this time of year, many of our regular donors are sick with colds and flu, but the need for blood doesn’t stop,” he said.

Speaking at the Orange Blood Donor Centre on Monday, Mayor Tony Mileto encouraged business and community leaders and all members of the public to join them in donating as much blood and plasma as they can.

“We're entering the colder months, and sometimes local people who often donate blood can't make it in because they're sick,” Cr Mileto said.

“So that’s why is it so important for first timers to come down and donate world as well… if you can donate blood, you could potentially save three lives and that's we're encouraging people to do.”

Local registered nurse Harris Banham added that donations of plasma can be used in many more ways, but all donations and all blod types are needed.

“We need about 33,000 donations weekly on average to actually keep with the blood demand and coming into this winter period. We're seeing a little bit of a dip with regular donors, so we need new donors to come in and help,” he said.

“Obviously, it is something that a lot of people d don't really know what to expect, but honestly, it's quite easy: Just come on in, roll your sleeve up, sit in the chair and relax. And then, once you finish, you can have a milkshake of any choice and a snack of any choice as well.

Last year the Orange City Council clocked up 84 donations and is on track to make well over 100 lifesaving donations.

Mr Bryce said they hope this example might inspire others to roll up their sleeves and help them save lives.

“We know Orange City Council has many incredible donors already and we look forward to welcoming first-time donors who are inspired to donate as part of this blood drive too,” Mr Bryce said.

“With one in three people needing blood in their lifetime, you never know when it might be a family member, a neighbour or someone from your community who needs it. Every drop counts and all it takes is an hour of your time.”

To make an appointment to give blood, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au or download the Lifeblood App.