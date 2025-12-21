Orange City Council has appointed Scott Maunder as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment, which follows months of recruiting, was made at a special meeting of council on Tuesday night.

Mr Maunder has served as Orange City Council’s Director of Community Recreational and Cultural Services for the past 13 years and was one of 57 applicants for the role.

Orange Mayor Cr Tony Mileto said he brings extensive executive experience from across both private and public sectors.

“Scott’s track record shows he understands the needs of the Orange community and he will bring that to his new role and make it his own. We are ambitious about what we want to deliver for the Orange community and Scott shares that vision,” Cr Mileto said.

“Scott brings extensive skills and experience to the role and there are exciting times ahead for the city. As part of the recruitment we had a focus on finding someone with a community vision who would support staff in delivering on that vision. Scott does that and is passionate about the Orange community.”

Mr Maunder said he was honoured to accept the role of CEO at Orange City Council.

“I love Orange and am excited to work with our mayor, councillors, and staff, to meet the expectations of our community and businesses. I’m committed to working openly and collaboratively with our community,” Mr Maunder said.

“My focus will be on delivering core services, completing major projects, and fostering an environment that supports growth. Together, we’ll build a sustainable and thriving future for Orange.”

Mr Maunder will replace Barry Omundson who was appointed as interim-CEO in August this year.

“I’d like to thank Barry for his work with council. He brought a steady hand to the ship as well as a strong focus on our ambitious agenda and continuing to deliver for the Orange community,” Cr Mileto said.

The search for a new CEO began back in March 2025 with the announcement that David Waddell would not seek a contract extension. Mr Waddell had been with Orange City Council for 15 years; six of those as CEO.