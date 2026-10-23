The Orange Regional Museum will temporarily close its doors from Monday, October 26, as staff begin installing two landmark exhibitions.

The new exhibitions, one of which is the highly anticipated long-term local history exhibition, ‘Mawambul: Here. Together.’, will be launched on November 19 as part of the museum’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said the Museum has welcomed about 325,000 visitors since it opened its doors in 2016, and expects even more over the coming decade.

“In just 10 years, Orange Regional Museum has become an important place for our community to come together and discover our history,” Cr Mileto said.

“It remains firmly connected to the community and region it represents, preserving our stories for generations to come, and bringing the best touring exhibitions and learning experiences to regional audiences.

“This anniversary is not only a chance to celebrate everything the Museum has achieved over its first decade, but also to look ahead to an exciting new chapter.”

‘Mawambul’ has been hailed as the museum’s most ambitious exhibition yet, exploring the region’s diverse stories through immersive multimedia, local voices and world-class museum design.

Featuring original objects, dynamic interactives and a central film experience exploring Wiradjuri Country and culture, the exhibition reveals connections throughout our regional communities and across generations.

Launching alongside ‘Mawambul ', will be a new temporary exhibition exploring the world of Estonian-born photographer Evan Antoni Lumme, who worked and lived in the Central West between 1895 and 1935.

‘Painted in Light: EA Lumme, Art Photographer’ explores the more than 3500 images captured by Lumme in crisp detail on glass plate and preserved in family albums, documenting the people, places, working life, townships and events of the region. The exhibition will run until June 14, 2027.

Both exhibitions will be officially opened by Orange Mayor Tony Mileto at Orange Regional Museum’s community anniversary celebration at 6pm on Thursday, November 19

The celebration will also mark the launch of Orange Regional Museum’s new logo and brand identity, reflecting a bold, modern museum rooted in place, history and culture, while continuing to adapt and change alongside the community.

The anniversary celebration will be hosted by MC Alex James from ABC Central West and feature remarks from Museums & Galleries NSW CEO Brett Adlington and Orange Regional Museum Manager, Dr Mary-Liz Andrews, as well as live music from Javier & the Wave, and a performance from Bletchington Public School's Boys First Nations Dance Group. You can book free tickets to the anniversary celebration on Eventbrite at orangemuseum.eventbrite.com.au.

The Museum will reopen to the public on Friday, November 20.