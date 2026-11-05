The Orange Ex-Services’ Club’s Diggers Restaurant reopened to diners on Monday morning after a major million-dollar overhaul. Diggers Restaurant had been closed to the public since the start of August while the renovations were carried out.

Club CEO Nathan Kelly said the refurbishment cost about $1.2 million, including architects’ fees, extensive remodelling of the dining room and bathrooms, new furnishings, and a new wok station in the kitchen. “So it’s a fairly substantial investment, but it’s an investment we feel was worthwhile making,” Mr Kelly said. “The existing area down here in Diggers was getting a little bit dated, and as a club and a restaurant, you have to stay relevant and keep on investing in your facilities.”

One of the major layout changes in the dining room is the addition of booth seating with views out to Anson Street. There are also two new “sports booths” with their own televisions, so cricket tragics won’t have to miss an over this summer. The new wok station in the Diggers kitchen is reflected in the menu, which brings a little Asian fusion alongside much-loved club classics. “First and foremost,” executive chef Danny Evans said, “we are continuing with the club classics that we’re well known for. “But I’m really excited about the new Korean beef bowl, the pad Thai, chilli garlic prawns, coconut laksa, and our new gelato bar!”

The new-look Diggers Restaurant isn’t the only change members and guests will notice at the club. “We’ve been very busy upgrading the members’ facilities over winter,” Mr Kelly said. “We installed a new outdoor children’s playground in the Greenhouse ready for summer, and Diggers was our next project, which was about three months in the making. “We’d like to thank our loyal members for their patience and support over the past months while the renovations have taken place, and we can’t wait to welcome you back to Diggers!”