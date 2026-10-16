Wine lovers have a fun new way to explore the region’s tastiest drops and most sensational venues this October as the 2026 Orange Wine Festival gets underway.

Kicking off with the popular Night Markets in Robertson Park on Friday, October 16, the Orange Wine Festival (October 16–25) celebrates the superb wines of our cool-climate wine region. Over the next 10 days, thousands of locals and visitors will enjoy unique food-and-wine collaborations, behind-the-scenes cellar door experiences, gatherings, parties, brunches and long lunches.

“This festival is probably one of the best programs we've seen so far in all the years we've been doing it, so we're really excited!” Orange Region Vignerons Association Marketing Committee Chair, Lisa Hambrook, said.

“It's no secret that Orange has some of the best wineries in the state, elegant, beautiful wines, great food, and this is a chance for us to really showcase and highlight this.”

Along with the Night Markets, another major highlight of the festival is the Sip & Savour on Friday, October 23, billed as “The Ultimate Wine Tasting”.

For wine lovers, it is a chance to taste all the 2026 Orange Wine Show winners in one place. With over 300 wines on show at the Agricultural Pavilion at the Orange Showground, this is a special event for any wine lover.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity, not just to taste the trophy wines, but to taste all the wines that the wineries, locally, thought were worth sending to the show. So you're tasting everyone's ‘best of the best’ in one setting at one location,” Ms Hambrook said.

“Fun as well. So we've got a DJ there, and you've got food… it kind of has a bit of a party or celebration feel to it!”

Running throughout the Orange Wine Festival this year is a fun new way to explore the region.

The Orange Wine Quest is an interactive adventure that uses a ‘digital passport’ on your phone to unlock exclusive offers and amazing prizes.

“It's a digital passport that allows visitors to essentially gamify their time in the region,” Ms Hambrook explained.

Participants sign up online to create their digital passport, browse participating cellar doors, and earn points through QR code check-ins, selected purchases, wine club sign-ups, events, and venue-based challenges.

“The more points you earn, the more prize draw entries you can unlock,” she added. “And the prize pool we've got, that everyone has generously donated from the region, is phenomenal! We've got weekend escapes, mixed cases of wine… dining vouchers and experiences; there's a lot in there!”

To start your Orange Wine Quest, visit orange-wine-festival.getstampd.com.au and create your digital passport.

You will find a map of all the participating vendors at Orange Wine Festival Night Markets this Friday, October 16, on page 11 of this week’s edition.

For more on the Orange Wine Festival, visit www.orange360.com.au/Events/Orange-Wine-Festival-2026