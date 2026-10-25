It’s a new page for the Millthorpe Garden Ramble with a whole bunch of exciting first-ever town and country entries on show for the famous local event’s third decade designed to delight and enlighten plant lovers throughout the region and beyond.

As well as an intriguing and unique formal hedge and topiary entry out Blayney way, this year also features more than 10 individual properties for the event on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1.

“This is our 22nd year and, for the first time, we have a total of 11 gardens on display, two are co-joined houses in Stabback Street who have both entered,” Ramble president, Stephen Crump, explained to Orange City Life. “It’s going to again be the usual mix of in-town cottage gardens and sweeping formal gardens on larger properties,” he added.

One particular garden has caught the organisers’ eyes, he revealed. “We have a special garden towards Blayney created by Craig Ratcliffe, he has 140 Buxus ball shrubs and a topiary walk with hedges formed into a number of original shapes,” Mr Crump revealed. “He’s been to the United Kingdom where he toured all kinds of hedges and talked to some of their leading garden experts and saw a lot that was relatable to his property.” Just as exciting for regular attendees of one of the region’s longest-running open-garden events is that this is his debut at the event.

This is his first time in the ramble with his property, Maple Lane, one of a number of new gardens we have on display.

“Blayney High School is also hosting a fundraising barbecue at his garden, one of a number of opportunities to grab a bite or a cup of tea,” Mr Crump said. This year’s event celebrates the generosity of local garden owners who open their gates and share their stories, Mr Crump believes. “The ramble is all about real people and real gardens, visitors can meet the owners, hear about their successes and challenges, and enjoy the unique character of each garden.”

Village highlights include a stunning rose display at the Millthorpe School of Arts, where there is also an exhibition of local artists, open free of charge over the weekend. Run by a dedicated and friendly group of more than 100 volunteers, this community-run event uses its proceeds for village enhancements, including street trees, and to support local student scholarships through the Country Education Foundation.

Step into a world of spring colour, celebrating the beauty and variety of cool-climate plants that flourish in the heritage-listed village of Millthorpe. Whether you are a gardener looking for practical design ideas or seeking a beautiful weekend escape, this year’s garden selection will captivate and inspire. Several smaller, more intimate gardens in the village are within an easy stroll of great places to eat, taste wine, or shop. Take a short drive to explore larger gardens on acreage, with long vistas into the surrounding rolling countryside.

Ticket prices are still a very reasonable $25 for 11 gardens (valid all weekend) or $5 per garden, with children free. Gardens are open from 10am to 4pm both days.

For tickets, go to humanitix.com, or buy direct on the day at Ramble headquarters at Millthorpe Museum, 37 Park St, outside The Lodge in Victoria Street, and at any garden. For more details, go to the Garden Ramble’s website at www.millthorpegardenramble.com.au or the Millthorpe Village website at www.millthorpevillage.com.au, or follow Millthorpe Garden Ramble on Facebook and Instagram (@millthorpegardenramble) for up-to-date information.