Know someone who gives generously to make a positive difference to others in our community? Give them the recognition they deserve by nominating them for a 2027 Orange Australia Day Award.

Orange Mayor Tony Mileto said a nomination is a simple but meaningful way to say thank you the people and organisations who make Orange a better place.

“People in our community who quietly contribute their time, energy and skills to helping others, without expecting anything in return,” Cr Mileto said.

“The Australia Day Awards give us an opportunity to recognise those contributions and celebrate the positive impact these people, groups and businesses have."

The award categories are:

Citizen of the Year: an individual who has achieved something extraordinary, is an inspirational role model to others or who has made a sustained outstanding contribution to the local community.

Young Citizen of the Year: an individual under 25 years of age who has achieved something extraordinary, is an inspirational role model to others or who has made a sustained outstanding contribution to the local community.

Community Group of the Year: a group who has made a valuable contribution to the Orange community throughout the year.

Community Event of the Year: an event that has made a valuable contribution to the community.

Local Legend: a person who has moulded the Orange local community with outstanding, illustrious or renowned achievement.

Business Philanthropy: recognises a business that seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money or services to the community and good causes.

Visit www.orange.nsw.gov.au/australia-day, to fill out the nomination form. Nominations close Friday, December 4. Winners will be announced at 2027 Australia Day celebrations in Cook Park.