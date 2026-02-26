With the Melbourne Comedy Festival just around the corner, Australia’s favourite Welsh comedian Lloyd Langford is leading a big year for comedy in the region.

A professional stand-up comedian for 20 years, Lloyd has become a popular favourite on Have You Been Paying Attention?, Thank God You're Here, Guy Montgomery's Guy Mont Spelling Bee, The Hundred With Andy Lee, and was the Season Two winner of Taskmaster Australia.

“We're super stoked to have Lloyd return to Orange, it’s going to be a massive show,” Central West Comedy’s Nick Gleeson said.

“Lloyd was last here with Anne Edmonds in 2023, and he has just gone on to even bigger things since. His comedic style is just brilliant; he's a great storyteller, very dry but also very punchy as well.”

Lloyd’s brand-new show, “Okay, I Believe You”, is just the start of another huge year for comedy in Orange, Nick said.

And those lucky enough to be at the Orange Function Centre show get the first opportunity to snap up tickets to a special showcase event in May.

“Our May line-up is a whopper!” Nick said. “So we can officially announce what we're going to call the 2025 Encore show on May 16, something for all those people disappointed to have missed out on seeing the great comedians we had in Orange last year.

“So we will have one big show with Mel Buttle, Wil Anderson, Justin Hamilton and Nath Valvo each doing 20 minutes each and Rove McManus will be hosting it!”

Justin Hamilton and Rove McManus will also be performing longer sets at Factory Espresso on May 14.

“Not only that, I’ve just confirmed the incredible Stephen K. Amos is coming back to Orange and will be performing at the Orange Function Centre on Tuesday, May 5! That’s a show you will not want to miss!” Nick said.

Tickets to that show will also be made available first to people at Lloyd Langford’s show, Nick said.

And on March 27, Nina Oyama will be making her debut in Orange, with her show, Nina Oyama is coming."

“That will be a great show, I’ve been trying to get Nina out to Orange for the last two years!” Nick said.

For tickets and more info visit centralwestcomedy.com.au