It feels like we only just had Christmas, yet Easter is upon us already!

For most of us, Easter is a time to have a break and hit the pause button after getting the first stage of the year out of the way.

For many, it’s a chance to have a long weekend, or a school holiday getaway with the family (in saying that, with fuel prices the way they are, many of us will be staying closer to home).

Here’s a thought to ponder…

Most Australians spent more time planning their last holiday than they’ve EVER spent planning their financial future!

In my experience, one of the reasons so many people haven’t spent time planning their financial future is because they simply don’t know where to start.

Super, mortgage, budgeting, investing, goal setting, insurances and the like can seem a bit daunting. It’s much easier to think about great places to travel!

People often come to see me for help with a financial plan for one or some of these reasons:

* They don't have the time to manage it themselves.

* They don't know how to manage it themselves.

* They've previously managed it themselves and the results weren't pretty.

* They simply don’t want to manage it themselves.

* Or, more recently, because they’ve realised they’ve been paying exorbitant fees!

Imagine for a moment, just how much more enjoyable it will be booking holidays in the future if you’re confident in knowing:

* your mortgage is on track to be paid off early

* your super is working really hard and you understand what it’s doing

* you’re confident that you will be able to retire the way you want to, when you want to

* you have protection in place in case something goes wrong

* you’re paying low fees for the best quality investments both inside and outside super

* you’re taking advantage of opportunities to save tax

* your financial future is on the right track!

Like most things in life, confidence is incredibly important. Over many years, I’ve found that people who are confident in what they’re doing with their money are able to stick with a financial plan and get results.

On the flipside, fear is what often stands in people’s way when it comes to making smart financial decisions.

Both of these are great reasons to come and have a chat and empower yourself when it comes to money. I’ll show you what you can do to get yourself on track and then I’ll work with you to keep you on track. Eliminate financial fear and build money confidence at the same time.

Enjoy the Easter break you have coming up, but why not book something in for after Easter to have a free initial chat to see what you can be doing to build the biggest ‘nest egg’ you can.

Before you know it, you’ll be on track for the financial future you deserve and you’ll be making sure you’ll always be able to afford the holidays you love.

Cheers,

Daniel

If you’d like to find out more about how INDEPENDENT financial advice could help you manage cash flow, pay off the mortgage faster, get the most out of super and invest wisely, then get in touch on 0411 484 464 or head to wealthtrain.com.au .

This advice may not be suitable to you because it contains general advice which does not take into consideration any of your personal circumstances. All strategies and information provided are general advice only.