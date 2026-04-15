The winter sports season has well and truly got underway in Orange, and we had some appropriately wintery weather on the weekend to suit the occasion! Our OCLife photographer stopped by Pride Park on Saturday for the opening round of the Orange City rugby season and was fortunate enough to snap the club's best result of the day, which was a thumping victory by the women's team over reigning premiers Dubbo. Our photographers will be getting around the various grounds and sports codes over the coming season, but we always like to hear from clubs if there is a special occasion, milestone appearance, or any other reason to make a particular match or catch up for a story. You can always reach out to reception@oclife.com.au and let us know.

Congratulations to our 20 lucky readers who have won Double Passes to enjoy the spectacular final weekend of the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge!

Each of you has been emailed the good news and details on how to claim your tickets. The full list of winners is inside this week's edition. For those keen to check out the Homeground Sounds on Friday night, the Balloon Glow on Saturday, or any of the remaining Balloon festival events, make sure to visit www.canowindrachallenge.org.au

Anzac Day is fast approaching, and while we've been informed that next Saturday's services will be running as normal in Orange, don't forget that Monday, April 27, will be a public holiday. The OC Life office will be shut for the day and, as we go to the printer on Tuesday afternoon, we'd appreciate our contributors and advertisers getting in touch with us as early as possible before the long weekend.

Until next week!