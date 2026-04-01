What a change in the weather we had on Friday! I was very underprepared when I left the house for the office. As the afternoon wore on, I bet there were a few golfers, cricketers and FOOD Week attendees who were anxiously looking at Saturday's forecast, but thankfully, we got a beautiful autumn day!

I did the rounds of the three local cricket grand finals on Saturday and there were plenty of people out enjoying the last of the summer sporting season. Congratulations to Orange City, who won their 2nd and 3rd grade grand finals, and to Orange CYMS Gold, who narrowly defeated CYMS Lions. Unfortunately, CYMS were unable to defeat St. Pats in the Inter District competition, but it was quite an achievement for the club to have five teams playing in four grand final matches. You'll find a collection of photos from the matches inside this week's edition.

Can you believe it's Easter already? It really snuck up on me this year. All of us at OC Life are eagerly looking forward to an extended break from the office. It does mean we have two fewer days to put a magazine together, so anyone who needs to have something published in our April 9 edition needs to get in touch as soon as possible.

And don't forget Daylight Savings comes to an end this Sunday, April 4, and the clocks will go back from 3am to 2am.

Enjoy your Easter weekend!