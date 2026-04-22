Here we are almost at the end of April already, if you can believe it! But haven’t we been fortunate with the beautiful autumn weather for this time of year. The days have been way too pleasant to have spent them inside our OCL office, but that’s the sacrifice we make to bring you this magazine each week.

It’s Anzac Day this Saturday and you will find the day’s program inside this week’s edition. While most of the day will proceed as in previous years, just note that the Dawn Service is scheduled to start a little earlier at 5.30am, not 6am. Veterans are asked to assemble in front of the Memorial Hall in Anson Street to march to the Dawn Service at 5.15 am. The Morning Service march will leave the Memorial Hall at 10.30am, with the service to begin once all those participating have entered McNamara Street.

Also, don’t forget that Monday, April 27, is a public holiday and the Orange City Life office will be closed. As we go to the printers on Tuesday afternoon, we’d appreciate it if anyone with submissions or advertising inquiries could get in touch before the weekend.

Until next week!