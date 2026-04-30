Another week of beautiful autumn weather here in Orange, with our city really living up to the name 'Colour City'. There are stunning displays of autumn colour just about everywhere you look. It really is a beautiful time of year!

The winter sports season will really get underway this weekend with netball, soccer, junior rugby and rugby league competitions starting up again. Good luck to all the parents out there who have to manage the logistical nightmare that is getting multiple children to multiple locations (sometimes separated by 100 kilometres or so) at the same starting times!

Keep an eye out on the roads this weekend, as the Central Tablelands Historic Car Club is hosting its bi-annual ‘Pre-1931 Autumn Tour’. There will be 100 pre-1931 vehicles taking part, with the club inviting the public to inspect this remarkable collection of motoring history in Molong on Saturday, where they will be parked in Bank Street, between Gidley and Edward Streets, from 12 until 2 pm. The old coach house will also be open for a look, and there will be food vans on the village green for people to grab a bite.

Also, do yourself a favour and visit the excellent exhibition, ‘Maria Fernanda Cardoso: Spiders of Paradise’, which is on display at the Orange Regional Gallery until May 17.

Until next week!