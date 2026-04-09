Did you all enjoy your Easter weekend? What amazing autumn weather we had here in Orange. We chose to stay home and enjoy a relaxed weekend, catching up with family and a few visiting friends. Such a nice time of year.

It’s going to be a big week in Canowindra, with their annual Balloon festival getting underway this Saturday and running right through until Sunday, April 19. As you might have seen on our cover this week, we have been given 20 double passes to give away to our readers for two of the signature festival events - Home Ground Sounds on Friday, April 17 and the Cabbone Community Balloon Glow on Saturday, April 18. Canowindra is just a short hop down the road, and the Balloon Glow is a spectacular sight - well worth the trip! You can find out all the details about the event and our big ticket giveaway inside this week’s edition.

And don’t forget to head out to Duntryleague’s Family Fun Day this Sunday, April 12, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the old Dalton Family mansion. You will find more details of the celebrations inside this edition, but it will be a great excuse to enjoy a Sunday in the stunning grounds of the historic property.

Until next week!