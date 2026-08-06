We’ve had another week of beautiful winter weather, and the forecast ahead should please organisers of the Millthorpe Fire Fair, who’ve worked hard to put together the village night markets this Friday. It should be a top night out in the picturesque Millthorpe main street. Make sure you book your place on the Fire Train, the Lachlan Valley Railway train that will be taking people from Orange to Millthorpe and back again. There will even be live music on board, to keep you entertained and in a festive mood. What a great idea! You'll find more details on the Fire Fair and Fire Train inside.

The annual Business Orange Awards are now just weeks away, but you still have a chance to have a say and give a nod to your favourite business, tradie, creative or customer service star. Voting for the People's Choice Categories is now open until August 14, although you will still have to wait until the big Gala Awards Evening at Banksia on September 25 for the winner to be revealed. You can vote in as many categories as you wish, but only once. And choosing one favourite from all the worthy nominees listed will be no easy task. To vote, simply head to the Business Orange website, businessorange.com.au, follow the links and complete a voting form.

Until next week!