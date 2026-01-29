Hope you are all managing to stay cool during this week of extreme heat. Orange, of course, with the altitude, is relatively cool when compared to most of the state. There are many places set to experience a week-long run of temperatures in excess of 45 C! Having spent much of my life west of Bourke, I've experienced some hot summers, and you do get accustomed to it in some ways. But there isn't anything comfortable about multiple days in the mid 40s, when it doesn't drop below 30 overnight and the 'cold' water in your shower is lukewarm. I remember waterskiing with friends one hot January day, when the top half a metre of water was so warm it was actually a relief to get out! On another occasion, I had been watching TV late in air-conditioned comfort, and opened the front door to go out to lock my gate, only to be hit with an oven-like wave of heat. It was still over 41 degrees at midnight!

Given this unusual run of extreme heat, the NSW Ambulance has advised people to avoid exercising or doing unnecessary activities during the heat of the day; make sure you stay hydrated and carry water with you; stay cool, however possible; dress in light and loose clothing made of natural fabrics; and be sure to check in on vulnerable people.

Despite the warm conditions, there were plenty of people in Cook Park for Australia Day celebrations on Monday. Inside this week's edition, we have plenty of photos from the day, along with details on this year's Australia Day award winners.

Until next week!