We've been getting word from readers and our delivery drivers that our magazines have been disappearing from the stands quite quickly of late, with some people having to hunt around to get their hands on one. So we've done something that is quite rare in the print world these days and actually increased our print run. We hope the bump in numbers means you get your copy on time and with no fuss.

Last week, I ducked out to the Molong Museum to have a look at the old wooden police lock-up that now stands in the museum grounds. Originally from the Manildra police station, there is quite a bit of interesting old and recent history attached to it, as you can read about inside this edition. The museum is having a grand opening of its latest exhibit on Sunday, July 26, which is a great excuse to get out to Molong and explore what is an excellent local museum. The sheer number of high-quality historic photographs in the collection is worth the trip alone and the envy of many a community.

The next month is shaping up to be a fantastic time for film lovers, with the Orange Film Society putting on a French Film Festival over three days from July 31 to August 2. Then, later in August, the Travelling Film Festival will return to Orange with what looks like another outstanding line-up of Australian and international cinema. We'll bring you a few more details as we get closer to the events.

Good news competition lovers! Face in the Crowd is back again this week, and Lost Four Words will not be far away, we promise! I asked last week whether Pinny was getting too hard to find for people, but apparently not, as we have had no more calls or messages about it. Be warned, though, our designer may now look to find even more devious hiding places.

Until next week!