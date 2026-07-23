Well, it's only late July, but we finally had a decent frost in Orange. It certainly has been a rather mild winter. I travelled to Wagga on the weekend to see family, and on the drive down, you could find plants blooming like it was spring in places.

This week I had a chat with local drone photographer Troy Pearson, who has been going to some effort recreating an old aerial photo of Orange with stunning results. In the story inside, I put the date of the historical photograph as 1932, but I know there has been a little bit of debate about just what year it was taken. In the National Library Archive, it is dated as 1929, and I've seen online posts that state the photo couldn't be earlier than 1936. I believe both are incorrect and can pretty confidently date the photo to mid-November 1932, but please let me know if you have evidence to the contrary.

Don't forget to visit the Molong Museum this Sunday, July 26, for the grand opening of its latest exhibit, the old wooden police lock-up that now stands in the museum grounds. As you read in our last edition, the historic lock-up originally came from the Manildra police station and almost didn't survive the trip to its new location. It took a huge community effort to move the old building and rebuild it where it is, and it's a great addition to the excellent Molong Museum.

Until next week!