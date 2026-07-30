As always seems to be the way in Orange, there are plenty of events coming up to look forward to, especially with the Winter Fire Festival rapidly approaching. As has become tradition in recent years, the local winter festival kicks off in neighbouring Millthorpe with the Fire Fair in the historic main street on Friday, August 7. This year though, Orange residents will be able to travel to and from the village fair by train, thanks to the Lachlan Valley Railway. What a great idea! It is all for a very reasonable price, so there's no excuse not to head out and support the Millthorpe village volunteers who work so hard to put this event on. You can read more about it all inside this week's edition and don't forget to look around at what other local businesses are doing throughout the festival period.

Lost Four Words is back again, with a brand new sponsor, The Lord Anson Hotel. After being closed for a couple of years, the CBD pub has been reopened under the management of the team behind Eat Botanic. Each week, they will be generously offering the winner of our Lost Four Words competition a $40 voucher to use in their hotel bistro. Their Mediterranean menu looks top-notch, with plenty of options to choose from. So jump to our competitions page for details of how you can win. We also had a chat with Ray, the new publican, about his latest venture, which you can read inside our magazine.

Until next week!