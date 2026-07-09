It seems to be a big year for anniversaries in Orange. We've already had the 175th anniversary of the discovery of gold at nearby Ophir and Lucknow, but in the next few weeks, as you will read inside this edition, we will also be celebrating 40 years of the Orange Regional Art Gallery, and 50 years of the Orange Civic Theatre and Orange Theatre Company. We were talking about the theatre with Janice Harris earlier this week, who directed the first Orange Theatre Company production 50 years ago. It was interesting to hear how much the town embraced the theatre when it opened despite its construction being quite controversial. It really is a great public asset for the city, and if you would like to experience it to the fullest, the Orange Theatre Company are presenting some of their greatest hits of the last 50 years in three special anniversary shows. You can read more about the anniversary inside this week's edition.

Apologies again; we are still working on rejigging our competitions, and we have put Lost Four Words and Face in the Crowd on hold. We hope to bring them back as soon as possible - and with some great new prizes to be won! Speaking of our competitions, are people having trouble finding Pinny? We've had a little bit of an uptick in phone calls from exasperated readers desperate to know if Pinny is really in the pages of our paper. There certainly have been some tricky ones lately, but then it hasn't noticeably affected the number of correct entries we receive, so maybe we need one to really put you all to the test?

Until next week!