It was touching to see the local netball community come out to honour the memory of teenager Lily Kelly on Saturday, with players and supporters wearing green to remember the 15-year-old who died far too soon. We extend our condolences to the family and would like to reiterate the message shared on Saturday, encouraging people to consider becoming organ donors and to donate blood or plasma if they are able to. It reminded me I was due to book an appointment, which is a very small thing we can all do that literally saves lives. Booking is simple and can be done over the phone, online or via the Lifeblood app.

This Sunday is the winter solstice, the point in Earth's journey around the sun that brings the shortest daylight hours and the longest night for those of us in Australia. The good news is that the days will be getting longer from here on out, which, as someone who enjoys the summer months, I think is worth celebrating. Well, for the last ten years here in Orange, there has been a small group of locals who can't wait for summer and mark the occasion with a swim in Gosling Creek! For their 10th anniversary swim this Sunday, they have decided to partner with Lifeline Central West to help promote their mental health and suicide prevention work and maybe even raise a bit of money. But it's also just about having fun, or so they assure me! The event is absolutely free and takes place at 12.30pm this Sunday for a 1pm plunge. I've witnessed a few of their past solstice swims, but I have always had the excuse of holding a camera to keep me dry and warm. Maybe this is the year I get convinced to join in...

Until next week!