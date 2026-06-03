The Stars of Orange once again delivered a great night of entertainment on Saturday, along with more than $300,000 for the Cancer Council! That’s an incredible amount of fundraising from the local Stars and shows just how generous the Orange community can be. Congratulations to all those who took part and the many, many people behind the scenes.

Fans of ‘the good-enough parent’ Emily Thompson will be pleased to hear that she will again be tackling readers' problems and offering her unique take. I’ve had a quick glance at the column Em sent through today, and can tell you there is some interesting advice on how to handle unwanted work promotions and confronting friends about their heavy concealer usage. Look forward to Em’s Unhinged Advice (part two) next week.

I can’t quite believe that the King’s Birthday Long Weekend is already here, but that means our Orange City Life office will be closed on Monday, June 8, for the public holiday. We will have a busy Tuesday ahead of us to meet our print deadline, so if you wish to get in touch with us about a story or enquire about advertising, please do so by the close of business on Friday.

For those of you hitting the road for the long weekend, remember that Double Demerits come into force from Friday, June 5, until Monday, June 8, for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences. Transport of NSW has also made a point of adding that School Zones will still be in operation on Friday, which could mean additional penalties for certain offences. So slow down, stay safe, and have a great weekend!