Food Week gets underway on Friday, March 20, with the always-popular night markets in Robertson Park. An unbelievable amount of work goes into making FOOD Week happen, done largely by volunteers, and the Night Market is always a good time with lots of tasty food options and delicious local wines, beer and cider. If you have never been before, you should! It's a great way to sample and discover all the delicious bounty we are blessed to have available on our doorstep. We've been enjoying some beautiful autumn weather this past week, and here's hoping that Friday brings more of the same! Inside this week's edition, we have a helpful location map of all the stallholders who will be in the park tomorrow evening, along with what they will be serving up.

Here's also hoping that the situation with the Great Western Highway in the Blue Mountains gets resolved quickly and properly. It seems ridiculous that it has come to this point, where an already overcrowded major transport route is now diverted to essentially a back road. There have been decades of talk about improving travel over (or under) the mountains; maybe this will be the impetus to see something finally happen.

This week we have brought in a few changes to our weekly competitions, including adding a brand new competition, "Lost Four Words," which will be replacing the "Name That Business" competition. You will find a few more details of the competition on the "Thumbs" page this week (Page 46), but it is fairly straightforward and a bit like a find-a-word puzzle. Each week, we will be picking out four consecutive words from the text of one of our articles, and you have to tell us which page they come from. And, thanks to our sponsor the Victoria Hotel, we will be giving away TWO prizes each week. So if you send in the correct answer and you will be in with a chance to win one of two $20 meal vouchers to spend at the Victoria Hotel bistro.

Plus, the "Face in the Crowd" competition will now run weekly with a chance to win a voucher from our generous and longtime sponsor, Coco's Cafe. So visit the competitions section for the clues and start searching the pages of this issue for a chance to win!