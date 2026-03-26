The Great Western Highway closure and skyrocketing fuel prices don't seem to have affected the number of people who travelled out to Orange for FOOD Week as there looked to be quite a crowd enjoying the night market on Friday. However, I did hear anecdotally from one of the organisers that more people had opted to catch a train to Orange. It would certainly be nice if the trains were a little more frequent and convenient for us here in the Colour City. I know I would be more likely to jump on a train (especially with the current price of petrol) if there was just a little more flexibility.

Apologies to those of you who went to submit entries for our new Lost Four Words competition and found the online form had not been updated. Thankfully, it does not seem to have put anyone off, as we had more entries than normal! It has now been updated and congratulations to this week's two winners!

Lots on again this week with FOOD Week, cricket Grand Finals, the Orange Easter Family Festival in Robertson Park, a performance by the Orange Symphony Orchestra and the Greater Volcanic Mountain Challenge! Hope you enjoy your weekend, however you spend it.

Until next week!